Free-agent slugger Mike Napoli finally lands a deal for 2017

Free-agent slugger Mike Napoli is a free agent no more.

The veteran first baseman/designated hitter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers, pending a physical, according to MLB.com.

It will be Napoli’s third stint with the Rangers, who are in need of a full-time first baseman after losing Prince Fielder to a career-ending neck injury and Mitch Moreland to free agency over the past year.

Napoli, 35, is coming off a huge year with the Indians, in which he slugged a career-best 34 homers and 101 RBI, and helped lead Cleveland to an American League Championship.

Napoli played for the Rangers from 2011-2012 before leaving to sign a three-year deal with Boston. He returned to Texas in 2015, when the Rangers acquired him in a trade with the Red Sox.

Over his previous two stints with the Rangers, Napoli has a .929 OPS, the highest among the four teams he’s played for. The slugger has 238 career home runs and has made the playoffs in five of his last six seasons.

