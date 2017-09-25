Free flu vaccines available throughout Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare is offering free flu shots throughout the greater Sussex County region beginning today. Every Monday from today, September 25th until November 13th, between 9 AM and 1 PM at Beebe Medical Center people can get a free flu shot. The clinics will only be providing flu shots for adults, officials say parents should contact their child’s doctor or the division of Public Health for information about pediatric vaccinations. There will also be additional flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County for people who can’t make it out to Lewes during those times.

Additional flu vaccination clinics are set for:

  • September 27:  Noon to 3 p.m., Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes.
  • October 42 to 5 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Millville, 32550 Doc’s Place (Creekside Plaza, Route 26).
  • October 51:30 to 6 p.m., CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach.
  • October 112 to 5 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Georgetown, 21635 Biden Ave.
  • October 122 to 5 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Millsboro, 28538 DuPont Blvd.
  • October 138 to 10 a.m., Rehoboth Beach Police Dept., hosted at Rehoboth Beach Fire Company, 219 Rehoboth Ave. (East Bay).
  • October 164 to 7 p.m., Ocean View VFW, Mason Dixon Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View.
  • October 18Noon to 3 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Milton, 614 Mulberry St.
  • October 198 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sussex County YMCA, 20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach.
  • October 21Noon to 3 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Rehoboth Beach, 18941 John J. Williams Hwy. (Route 24).
  • October 252 to 6 p.m., Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown.
  • October 27Noon to 3 p.m., Beebe Advanced Care Clinic at Long Neck, 32060 Long Neck Road, Millsboro.
  • October 2810 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Jude’s Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes.
  • October 298:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 King’s Hwy., Lewes.
  • November 49 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rabbit’s Ferry Community Center, 19112 Robinsonville Road, Lewes.
  • November 1911 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 329331 Mulberry St., Milton.

