Free flu vaccines available throughout Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare is offering free flu shots throughout the greater Sussex County region beginning today. Every Monday from today, September 25th until November 13th, between 9 AM and 1 PM at Beebe Medical Center people can get a free flu shot. The clinics will only be providing flu shots for adults, officials say parents should contact their child’s doctor or the division of Public Health for information about pediatric vaccinations. There will also be additional flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County for people who can’t make it out to Lewes during those times.
Additional flu vaccination clinics are set for:
- September 27: Noon to 3 p.m., Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes.
- October 4: 2 to 5 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Millville, 32550 Doc’s Place (Creekside Plaza, Route 26).
- October 5: 1:30 to 6 p.m., CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach.
- October 11: 2 to 5 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Georgetown, 21635 Biden Ave.
- October 12: 2 to 5 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Millsboro, 28538 DuPont Blvd.
- October 13: 8 to 10 a.m., Rehoboth Beach Police Dept., hosted at Rehoboth Beach Fire Company, 219 Rehoboth Ave. (East Bay).
- October 16: 4 to 7 p.m., Ocean View VFW, Mason Dixon Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View.
- October 18: Noon to 3 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Milton, 614 Mulberry St.
- October 19: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sussex County YMCA, 20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach.
- October 21: Noon to 3 p.m., Beebe Lab Express – Rehoboth Beach, 18941 John J. Williams Hwy. (Route 24).
- October 25: 2 to 6 p.m., Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown.
- October 27: Noon to 3 p.m., Beebe Advanced Care Clinic at Long Neck, 32060 Long Neck Road, Millsboro.
- October 28: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Jude’s Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes.
- October 29: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 King’s Hwy., Lewes.
- November 4: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rabbit’s Ferry Community Center, 19112 Robinsonville Road, Lewes.
- November 19: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethel AME Church, 329331 Mulberry St., Milton.