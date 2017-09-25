Free flu vaccines available throughout Sussex County

Beebe Healthcare is offering free flu shots throughout the greater Sussex County region beginning today. Every Monday from today, September 25th until November 13th, between 9 AM and 1 PM at Beebe Medical Center people can get a free flu shot. The clinics will only be providing flu shots for adults, officials say parents should contact their child’s doctor or the division of Public Health for information about pediatric vaccinations. There will also be additional flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County for people who can’t make it out to Lewes during those times.

Additional flu vaccination clinics are set for: