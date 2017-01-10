Free Healthcare Insurance Sign Up

The Lower Shore Health Insurance Assistance Program will be hosting a free health insurance sign up event this weekend. The HealthConnectNow program is open to the public and will feature health enrollment and information. Certified staff will be there to answer questions and guide you through the application process, whether you’re looking for insurance for yourself, your family or your small business. The event will be held this Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at HALO Ministries in Salisbury.