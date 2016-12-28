Free Money Class Offered In Georgetown

A free class is being offered in the New Year in Georgetown discussing how to avoid probate and how to make the transition of property occur seamlessly at the time of death. Deirdre O’Shea McCartney will teach the complex class in simple terms, focusing only on steps that you can take so your assets transfer after death. This class will teach how to prepare an estate to avoid probate. The class will be held January 9, from 6-7 p.m. at the Georgetown Public Library. Registration to attend the class cane be filled out online at www.dfli.org