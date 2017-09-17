FREE Parking Returns Today To Rehoboth Beach!

Free parking at all Rehoboth Beach parking meters (or multi-space parking kiosks) begins today, Monday, September 18, 2017. Parking permits were no longer required in parking permit areas as of the day after Labor Day.

Free parking will continue throughout Rehoboth Beach through the Thursday prior to Memorial Day Weekend, 2018.

Parking spaces that have designated time limits, such as the marked 30-minute spots, could still be enforced.

For further details contact the Parking Department at (302) 227-6184.