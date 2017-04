With the summer sun coming soon, it’s never too early to start protecting your skin. That’s why Beebe Healthcare Tunnell Center is offering free skin cancer screenings early next month. Don’t be one of the 5.4 million people diagnosed with skin cancer each year. The screenings will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, May 1 in Rehoboth. Pre-registration is required. Call 302-645-3169 to make your appointment.