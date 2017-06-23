Freeman reports quick progress from broken wrist

ATLANTA (AP) Braves slugger Freddie Freeman says his broken left wrist is healing much faster than expected.

After undergoing a CT scan and meeting Friday with team physician Dr. Gary Lourie, Freeman was told his wrist is 80-90 percent healed, up from 50 percent last week.

The improvement led Freeman to move up the timetable of his return from July 14, the day after the All-Star break against Arizona, to July 6 at NL East-leading Washington.

Freeman’s prognosis was a surprise, though maybe not as much as his announcement Wednesday that he’s moving from first to third base to keep Matt Adams in the lineup.

