Freiburg open the scoring with fortunate deflection | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights

Vicenzo Grifo gives SC Freiburg a 1-0 lead over FC Koln on Matchday 20.

More Soccer Videos This is one of the best goals you’ll see this year Terrence Boyd sets a new record for U.S. Soccer FC Schalke 04 vs. Hertha BSC Berlin | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights Chicharito fires two against Frankfurt Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights RB Leipzig vs. Hamburger SV | 2016-17 Bundesliga Highlights More Soccer Videos