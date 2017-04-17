French man has leg amputated after Hawaii shark attack

A man who witnessed a Hawaii shark attack says the victim is a French surfer who had part of a leg amputated but is in remarkably good spirits.

Mac Pigott tells KHON-TV he visited the victim on Saturday in a hospital on the island of Kauai following the attack at Davidson’s Beach.

Pigott did not identify the French man by name, but he provided KHON-TV with a picture of him smiling from his hospital bed.

Pigott says doctors amputated one of the man’s legs just below the knee.

He says the victim is setting goals so he can compete one day in the Paralympic Games.

Officials closed the beach on Friday after the attack.

KHON-TV says it reopened on Saturday.