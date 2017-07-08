French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has urged the young party that swept Emmanuel Macron to the presidency in May to stay true to its name — Republic on the Move!

At its convention on Saturday, the movement gave itself a structure, opting for a layered and collegial leadership arrangement that it hopes will keep it mobilized for future elections.

A big loser in the presidential race, France’s Socialist Party, also met Saturday to start anew. The Socialists opted for a power-sharing leadership structure as well, one that comprises 16 people.

The prime minister praised Republic on the Move! members at the convention.

Philippe says they showed that “in little time you can create a militant force, produce ideas … win presidential and parliamentary elections and do it with a smile.”