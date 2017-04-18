Fresno shooting spree: 3 people killed, suspect in custody

Three people were killed after a man went on a shooting spree in downtown Fresno, California on Tuesday before he was tackled and taken into custody, police said.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said officers have taken Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, into custody in connection to the shootings. Dyer said Muhammad went by the nickname “Black Jesus.”

The shooting spree began around 10:45 a.m. local time, when one person was shot in a PG&E utility truck, a second person was shot on Fulton Street and a third person was shot in the parking lot of Catholic Charities, FOX 26 News reported.

Dyer said at a news conference Muhammad has made posts against white people and the government on his Facebook page, and that all the people he shot were white men.

Muhammad was wanted in connection to the killing of an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6 last week, police said.

“Our thoughts are with all involved in the incident that occurred in Fresno today,” PG&E said in a statement. “Public and employee safety is always our top priority. We are still gathering information on what happened, and will work to support first responders and law enforcement in their efforts.”

