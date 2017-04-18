DEVELOPING: Three people were killed after a man went on a shooting spree in downtown Fresno, California on Tuesday before he was tackled and taken into custody, police said.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said officers have taken Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, into custody in connection to the shootings. Dyer said Muhammad went by the nickname “Black Jesus” and shouted “Allahu Akbar” as police tackled him to the ground.

Chief Dyer said Muhammad goes by nickname “Black Jesus” and said Ala Akbar when arrested https://t.co/IoSLNSOspb pic.twitter.com/ttAJbjAnPb — Fox26 News (@KMPHFOX26) April 18, 2017

Dyer said at a news conference Muhammad has made posts against white people and the government on his Facebook page, and that all the people he shot were white men.

The shooting spree began around 10:45 a.m. local time, when one person was shot in a PG&E utility truck, a second person was shot on Fulton Street and a third person was shot in the parking lot of Catholic Charities, FOX 26 News reported.

All three shooting locations were close to each other. Around 16 shots were fired during the shooting spree, police said.

Muhammad was already wanted in connection to the killing of an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6 last week, police said.

“Our thoughts are with all involved in the incident that occurred in Fresno today,” PG&E said in a statement. “Public and employee safety is always our top priority. We are still gathering information on what happened, and will work to support first responders and law enforcement in their efforts.”

Dyer said Fresno police have called the FBI to assist in the investigation. Muhammad made other statements to police, but Dyer did not disclose what they were.

The imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno told the Associated Press that Muhammad was not a member of his center.

Sayed Ali Ghazvini told the AP that he and other faith leaders are trying to identify gunman. Ghazvini offered prayers to the victims and their families, adding that members are shocked by the act of violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.