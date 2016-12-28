From sex rehab to infidelity: 2016 sex scandals

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne split after 33 years of marriage this spring when word of his rampant cheating made headlines. The Black Sabbath front man had a fling with a younger LA hair stylist, Michelle Pugh. The hair dresser hit the spotlight when Kelly Osbourne tweeted Pugh’s phone number out. “Anyone looking for cheap chunky LOW-lights a blow out and a b—job call” she wrote along with the stylist’s personal number. This isn’t the first bump in the road for the couple; Sharon left the rocker back in 2013 because he was drinking and doing drugs. This time around, after Ozzy admitted he’d had multiple affairs, he received “intense therapy” for a sex addiction, and the Osbournes have since reconciled.