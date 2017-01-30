From Ukraine with love: Postcards pay tribute to war dead

Imagine opening your mailbox and finding a postcard from eastern Ukraine informing you that someone you’ve never met died in armed conflict there.

Two women are mailing such cards randomly to people around the globe to put a human face on war.

Anastasia Taylor-Lind launched the project in the summer of 2015, addressing postcards from Ukraine to total strangers. Each carries a cryptic handwritten message with the name of the person who died and the date that he or she perished.

The U.N. estimates nearly 10,000 people have died in Ukraine since 2014. So far, Taylor-Lind and another Nieman Fellow at Harvard University, Alisa Sopova, have sent 2,000 postcards to people in 60-plus countries.

They’re driven by a desire to keep the memories of victims on all sides alive.