Froome retains lead on ultra-tough Stage 9, Porte out

CHAMBERY, France (AP) Chris Froome has clung onto the overall lead in the Tour de France on an ultra-tough day of punishing climbs in eastern France’s Jura mountains, losing his top teammate to a crash, seeing a top rival crash out, too, and surviving daredevil descents at speeds exceeding 70 kilometers (45 miles) per hour.

Getting through Sunday’s Stage 9 unscathed, arguably the toughest of this Tour’s 21 stages, marked a crucial step in the three-time champion’s campaign for a fourth win. The last descent of the day with seven climbs saw a terrifying high-speed crash involving Richie Porte, who had been fifth overall but is now out of the race.

Porte missed a left-hand bend, cartwheeled across the road and bowled over another rider, Dan Martin, before slamming into a grassy bank.