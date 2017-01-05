Fruitland Man Sentenced For Arson, Attempted Murder

A Fruitland man was sentenced Wednesday for two separate arson cases in Wicomico County. 24-year-old Kevin Bethard was originally charged in April after he entered a home in Salisbury in March and set multiple fires inside, causing nearly $250,000 in damages, including killing a pet cat. In a second event later that morning, Bethard set an unoccupied mobile home on fire, causing an additional $13,000 in damages. Bethard pleaded guilty to attempted murder and arson and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted murder, and an additional 5 years for each arson charge, totaling 20 years in prison.