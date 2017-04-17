Fryer on working with a locked-in Lance Lynn

Catcher Eric Fryer on Lance Lynn supposedly being “extra crusty” before the game: “Gotta get him cranky a little more often, right?”

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Yeo on Blues win: ‘We know there’s … more work to be done’ Schwartz on Blues win: ‘We do a good job of being in the moment’ Pietrangelo describes Allen as ‘fantastic’ and ‘lights out’ Parayko ‘just trying to get something towards the net’ on Blues goal Allen ‘not fazed’ by amount of Wild shots WATCH: Gyorko, Piscotty homer in Cardinals’ loss to Yankees More FOX Sports Midwest Videos