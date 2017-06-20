FSAZ to televise Rattlers playoff game on special channel

When the Arizona Rattlers take on the Nebraska Danger on Saturday for the Indoor Football League’s Intense Conference championship, FOX Sports Arizona will televise the game on a special channel.

The channel is called “FOX Sports Arizona Rattlers” and it will be available on DIRECTV and DISH.

DIRECTV will offer it on channel 686-2, while DISH will have it on 449 (SD), 9519 (HD) or 412-37 (Hopper).

The game will also stream on the free FOX Sports GO app. Kickoff from Talking Stick Resort Arena is at 6 p.m.