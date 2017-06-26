FSSD honored with 7 regional Emmy Awards

San Diego – FOX Sports San Diego (FSSD) was awarded for outstanding regional programming and production at the 43rd Annual Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards presentation this past Saturday, June 24 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. In total, the regional sports network received seven Emmy Awards, tying the network’s previous recognition tally in 2016.

“It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for a fifth straight year,” said Henry Ford, senior vice president and general manager, FOX Sports San Diego, FOX Sports West & Prime Ticket. “We are extremely proud of our team and these awards further demonstrate their hard work and dedication.”

The seven Pacific Southwest Chapter Emmy Awards presented to FOX Sports San Diego were for outstanding work completed in 2016 across the following categories:

DIRECTOR – TECHNICAL DIRECTOR:

· Tom Connole

INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION – PROGRAM OR SPECIAL:

· SDLIVE – Episode 111 – Dick Enberg, Loy Maxon, Tom Connole, Mike Pomeranz, Kimberly Pletyak, Jeffrey Byle

PROMOTION – PROGRAM – SINGLE SPOT/CAMPAIGN:

· Every Seat Has a Story, Cheryl Gorman

· Wherever You Go, Cheryl Gorman

SPORTS – DISCUSSION/INTERVIEW:

· 19 Memories – A Tribute to Tony Gwynn, Jacob Santos, Mark Sweeney, Jeffrey Byle, Kimberly Pletyak, Henry Ford

SPORTS – LIVE EVENT:

· Padres Baseball – Dick Enberg’s Final Game at Home, Nick Davis, Michael Oddino, Kimberly Pletyak, Jason Lewis

WRITER – PROGRAM (Non-News)

· Dick Enberg Essay – Ode to Baseball, Dick Enberg

Since the network’s inception in 2012, FOX Sports San Diego has been honored by the Academy with 60 nominations and 27 wins.

