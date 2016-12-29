FSU Alumni In The NFL For 2016: Week 17 Edition

Here is a look at when former FSU football stars will be taking the field during Week 17 of the 2016 NFL Regular Season.
Well, football fans…here we are. The final week of the NFL’s regular season is now upon us, with several teams still fighting for playoff berths and some fighting for better draft spots since their seasons ended pretty much a month and a half ago.
With all the games being on Sunday, many of those playoff contenders won’t be able to scoreboard watch and will still focus on playing their game – maybe one of the few good things Roger Goodell has done as commissioner. What will also be for certain is that plenty of players who once suited up in the garnet and gold for FSU will have a say in which 12 team make the cut.
Here’s a look at which former FSU stars will be taking the field this week during the seventeenth week of the 2016 season, including when you can see each game.
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Television: FOX
Carolina Panthers – WR Kelvin Benjamin, K Graham Gano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Jameis Winston, K Roberto Aguayo, CB Javien Elliott, RB Antone Smith (Injured Reserve)
Chicago at Minnesota
Television: FOX
Chicago Bears – DT Eddie Goldman, LB Christian Jones
Minnesota Vikings – CB Xavier Rhodes
Dallas at Philadelphia
Television: FOX
Philadelphia Eagles – LB Nigel Bradham, S Terrence Brooks
Baltimore at Cincinnati
Television: CBS
Baltimore Ravens – DT Timmy Jernigan
Houston at Tennessee
Television: CBS
Tennessee Titans – OG Josue Matias (Injured Reserve)
Jacksonville at Indianapolis
Television: CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars – WR Rashad Greene, LB Telvin Smith, DB Jalen Ramsey
Indianapolis Colts – CB Patrick Robinson
New England at Miami
Television: CBS
New England Patriots – OG Tre’ Jackson (PUP List)
Buffalo at New York Jets
Television: CBS
Buffalo Bills – QB EJ Manuel, TE Nick O’Leary, CB Ronald Darby, LS Garrison Sanborn
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
Television: CBS
Cleveland Browns – OL Cameron Erving, DT Nile Lawrence-Stample (Injured Reserve)
Pittsburgh Steelers – LB Lawrence Timmons, LB Vince Williams
Arizona at Los Angeles (4:25 PM)
Television: FOX
Los Angeles Rams – DB Lamarcus Joyner
Seattle at San Francisco (4:25 PM)
Television: FOX
San Francisco 49ers – DE/LB Tank Carradine, QB Christian Ponder
New Orleans at Atlanta (4:25 PM)
Television: FOX
New Orleans Saints – CB P.J. Williams (Injured Reserve)
Atlanta Falcons – RB Devonta Freeman
New York Giants at Washington (4:25 PM)
Television: FOX
New York Giants – OL Bobby Hart
Washington Redskins – RB Chris Thompson, K Dustin Hopkins, LB Nick Moody
Oakland at Denver (4:25 PM)
Oakland Raiders – C Rodney Hudson, OT Menelik Watson, DL Mario Edwards Jr., K Sebastian Janikowski
Denver Broncos – LB Dekoda Watson
Kansas City at San Diego (4:25 PM)
Television: CBS
Kansas City Chiefs – LB Terrance Smith
Green Bay at Detroit (8:30 PM)
Television: NBC
Green Bay Packers – DT Letroy Guion
Detroit Lions – WR Anquan Boldin