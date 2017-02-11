FSU basketball is having one of its most successful seasons. They’re currently projected as the No. 6 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

FSU basketball will look to continue their winning ways Saturday evening when they look to defeat Notre Dame for the second time this season.

The ‘Noles (21-4, 9-3 ACC) are riding a three game winning streak where the average win margin has been 30 points.

If the NCAA Tournament started today, the ‘Noles would be a two seed and the No. 6 overall seed according to the latest projections.

The next 4 Overall Seeds as of today! #BracketPreview 5. North Carolina

6. Florida State

7. Louisville

8. Oregon pic.twitter.com/kATtnkU3wE — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 11, 2017

FSU basketball is the second ACC team in the top 10, just behind UNC who defeated the ‘Noles in a hotly contested game a few weeks ago.

If the tournament started today, the ‘Noles would play in the Midwest Region with the following seeds:

THE MIDWEST REGION If #MarchMadness started today, the top 4 seeds in the Midwest would be… #BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/WQVpnVQm85 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 11, 2017

FSU basketball is looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 when they were a three seed, where they lost to the No. 6 seed Cincinnati in the third round.

The full #BracketPreview! Is it a glimpse at this year’s Sweet 16?? pic.twitter.com/TElTZy98WG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 11, 2017

Thoughts

FSU basketball certainly has the talented to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, and could potentially win it all if they play like they have the last three games.

Of course, the road would be a lot tougher, FSU has demonstrated they are a legit contender. Be sure to check out preview of the Notre Dame game that will start at 6 p.m. Saturday.

