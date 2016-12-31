FSU Basketball Game Preview: vs. Virginia

Here is a preview for FSU basketball and their next game of the 2016-2017 season.

Florida State basketball faces a quick turnaround to open ACC play. After defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home on Wednesday, they have to travel to Charlottesville to play the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday.

The Cavaliers are the 11th ranked team in the country. They have one loss on the year, and that was to a really good West Virginia squad. Oh, and they’re coming off a convincing 61-53 win at Louisville. So yeah, they’re pretty good.

It’ll be a tough test for the Seminoles, seeing as how it’s also their first true road game of the year. A defeat wouldn’t be the end of the world, but a win would be a huge resume-builder. So it’s a good early opportunity for Florida State.

We preview the Seminoles and the Cavaliers ACC bout.

The Last Time the ‘Noles Took the Court

Wednesday was a big day for FSU basketball. The ‘Noles opened their ACC schedule at home against Wake Forest. Despite the back-and-forth play of the first 30 minutes, FSU used one of their patented late second half runs to blow the game open.

The Deacons took a five point lead with eight minutes remaining. After that, it was all Florida State. They outscored the visitors 27-6 over the final stretch, and won the game 88-72. It was yet another performance that exemplified FSU’s depth and explosiveness. At one point, the run reached 17 unanswered points, and it took less than four minutes to accomplish.

Opponent Preview

Florida State’s next game will be just a tad bit harder. The Seminoles travel to John Paul Jones Arena to play an elite Cavalier squad. Virginia is currently the top ranked team on KenPom, after easily dispatching of Louisville. And it was on the road, no less.

Virginia boasts the second best defense in the country, allowing just 48 points per contest. Part of that has to do with the pace the Cavaliers play at. As is the norm for a Tony Bennett coached team, his team averages the lowest number of possessions per contest. So they defend well, and play extremely slowly. Watching Virginia basketball is comparable to watching paint dry.

Regardless, they’re effective at what they do. And even though they don’t have a single player averaging double digit points, they have the ninth most efficient offense in the country. How? Well, as a team, they shoot nearly 50 percent from the field. Further, five of their players shoot at least 40 percent from three.

One of those guys has been around for what feels like decades. Senior point guard London Perrantes has been a known commodity in the ACC since his freshman year. In this, his final season, he’s averaging 9.9 points and five assists per game. He’s the prototypical floor general, who not only knows where he is supposed to be at all times, but where his teammates are supposed to be, as well. Perrantes it the engine that makes Virginia go.

The Cavaliers are also buoyed by freshman McDonald’s All-American Kyle Guy. The Indiana native is scoring nine points a game, while shooting an obscene 58 percent from three. Probably wouldn’t be a good idea to leave him open. Ever.

There aren’t many areas in which FSU can take advantage of Virginia. They’re well-coached, experienced, and play a style that does not favor the Seminoles.

Vegas agrees, as the line just opened up at Virginia -9. But like I said earlier, a loss here is okay. It’s a road game against an elite team. It happens. Everything will be alright, ‘Nole fans. I promise.

Interesting Fact

Did you know that Florida State’s following five-game stretch is literally the most difficult in the history of college basketball? Directly from FSU’s official site:

The Seminoles’ game against the Cavaliers begins the toughest stretch of games that any one team has ever faced as it plays five of its next six games (including four straight) against nationally ranked teams. That number could jump to six consecutive games against nationally ranked opponents when the national rankings are released on Jan. 2.

Not sure how interesting that is, per se. Maybe terrifying is more fitting. We should rename this section, “Terrifying Fact”, for the occasion.

Well, that’s all for now. Florida State’s matchup with Virginia is at 2 PM, and can be seen on ESPNU. Hopefully next time we talk, we can discuss FSU pulling off a big upset. And as always, Go ‘Noles!

