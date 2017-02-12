FSU Basketball Recap: Five Takeaways From Loss to Notre Dame

The FSU basketball team of two weeks ago reared its ugly head again, resulting in a 84-72 loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

As has become somewhat customary, FSU basketball had a poor showing on the road. Sure, conference road games are difficult for everyone. And they did beat the Hurricanes on the road just last week, as well as Virginia to start their ACC road schedule. But against most teams with a pulse, the Seminoles simply falter away from Tallahassee.

Today’s loss was just another example of that. They trailed for most of the game, were absolutely pathetic from the free-throw line and behind-the-arc, and couldn’t offer up much resistance. FSU were defeated 84 – 72 by the ND Fighting Irish. The game was not as close as the final marker indicated.

This result wasn’t unexpected by any means. Most Vegas outlets posted the Irish as the favorite in this match-up, by as many as three points. Still though, it would have been nice to show signs of life at the very least. Unfortunately, the Seminoles didn’t.

The loss gives Florida State a 21-5 record, 9-4 in ACC play. They are now 0.5 games behind North Carolina for the lead in the conference standings.

Let’s breakdown some of our biggest takeaways from today’s loss.

The woes from the free-throw line continue

We don’t even have to get too deeply into this one. Florida State shoots just under 70 percent from the line, which is 11th in the ACC. A somewhat acceptable rate, for a team so good at other areas offensively. Against the Irish, however, they completely unraveled.

They finished the night shooting 7-of-22 from the stripe. An abysmal 31 percent. If they shoot even marginally better than that, maybe the outcome would have been different. We’ll never know.

(Would it shock anyone to see this team lose to an inferior opponent in the NCAA Tournament because they went ice cold from the free-throw line? Wait, you hate me for even mentioning that? Oops. Sorry.)

Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon struggled

When two of your three best players fail to show up, you’re going to have a hard time winning. Especially on the road, against a top-15 offensive unit. Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon were both flat-out poor tonight.

They combined to shoot 7-of-19, for 16 points. Neither made much of an impact on the game. Not to knock the guy too much, he’s a damn good player to be certain, but Bacon was pretty bad defensively as well. Too often he would let a ND player blow by him for a layup, or to create an opportunity for a teammate.

Just an off night for both of the team’s future NBA players.

Trent Forrest was great

…besides from the free-throw line. I felt I was a little too negative with my first two takeaways, so

I went positive with this one. Forrest has been great this season, primarily on defense. He and CJ Walker change games with their energy and hustle. One area he hasn’t been great in, though, is with his ability to finish layups. He usually does a great job getting into the paint, but it usually leads to a clanked layup off the backboard.

Chop Chat 1 d Should ACC Consider Adding UConn if Huskies Leave Current Conference?

Tonight, that changed. Forrest shot 5-of-8, for 12 points and completed various attempts from near the rim. He did a great job using his strength to bully past defenders for good opportunities. It was a great showing from the freshman, and hopefully one indicative of things to come.

Defense wasn’t there tonight

And there’s no shame in that. Notre Dame is one of the better offensive teams in the country. They had also lost 4-of-5 games, so they were playing with their backs against the wall. Not to mention the way they lost in Tallahassee was pretty…improbable. So they were going to play their hardest against FSU this time around. I know, that’s a cliche. I don’t care, it’s true.

The Irish shot 49 percent from the floor, made seven three-pointers, and went 19-of-21 from the line (wish I knew what that felt like). They deserve credit for playing well. Florida State also didn’t do much to slow them down. Wouldn’t call this an effort issue, but the Seminoles execution was without a doubt below par.

Moving on

Can’t let the loss linger. Florida State now gets a full week off, which is more than needed. They don’t play against until next Saturday, when they will travel to Pittsburgh to face off against the Pitt Panthers. It’s not hyperbole to say that Pitt is one of the worst teams in the ACC. The Seminoles should be able to take care of business after getting the week to get their bodies and their minds right.

Check back with us on Saturday to a full preview.

More from Chop Chat

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!