FSU football is an elite program. Clemson has proven they’re an elite program. We discuss three reasons why that’s fine for FSU football.

It’s no surprise to Chop Chat that Clemson beat Alabama Monday night. We told you exactly how it would happen in the link above if you didn’t read it before the game.

We talk with FSU fans all day every day online and in real life. There seems to be some thought that it would be bad for FSU if Clemson beat Alabama?

I don’t get the rationale behind that thought process. There’s no way ONE game can switch the tide between two teams like that.

If that were the case, there would have been a huge shift this year since Clemson made it to the National Championship game last season in a losing effort against Alabama.

Like Aaron Rogers says, “just relax” FSU fans. Let us give you three reasons why Clemson winning a National Championship doesn’t hurt FSU football.

Recent History

As of this writing, FSU football is in the same boat Clemson was in just a few years ago.

FSU won the ACC from 2012 through 2014, won a National Title in 2013 and made the inaugural playoffs in 2014.

Clemson went on to beat the likes of LSU and Ohio State in 2013 and 2014 in their respective bowls.

Now, Clemson has gone to the National Championship game in back-to-back years, and won their first National Title in 35 years.

FSU football has made New Years Six Bowls in five consecutive years, and finished this season with a big win over No. 6 ranked Michigan as a touchdown underdog.

FSU football is fine.

Recruiting

“If Clemson wins a National Title they’ll get a bump in recruiting,” says FSU fans. Well, they made the National Title game and went toe-to-toe with Alabama and lost an incredible game.

FSU football lost to Houston in their bowl game last year, a non-Power 5 program at that. Let’s take a look at the 2016 recruiting class rankings according to 247 Sports Composite:

FSU-No. 2 overall class

Clemson-No. 11 overall class

Now, let’s take a look at the 2017 class thus far:

FSU-No. 5 overall class

Clemson-No. 13 overall class

FSU football is fine.

Biggest Difference Last Two Years?

Clemson has beaten FSU football the last two years in a row. They’ve gone to National Title games in back-to-back years.

Do you want to know the real reason why that’s the case? It’s a player named Deshaun Watson who just happens to be the best quarterback Clemson has EVER had.

Do you want to know what else? FSU football had REAL opportunities to beat Clemson WITH Deshaun Watson as their quarterback the last two years.

FSU football has had the better overall team, but Clemson has had the better quarterback and that has been the difference in FSU losing to Clemson the last two years.

If Clemson doesn’t have Watson playing out of his mind, there’s a good chance that FSU beats Clemson the last two years.

Conclusion

There’s no doubt that Clemson has become one of the best programs in college football and that’s fine. If anything, it helps FSU carry the ACC to gain respect nationally.

These types of rivalries always go in cycles when you think about. FSU is in a dominant cycle against rivals Miami and Florida, winning 11 of the last 12.

FSU rattled off three consecutive wins from 2011-14. Clemson has won back-to-back games, but FSU will likely be favored in the matchup next season even though the game is at Clemson.

FSU will look to close with another top five recruiting class next month and Clemson could finish with a top 10 class.

Things are the types of things that happen when two elite programs go head-to head. Congrats to Clemson, but FSU football will be fine and will look to take the throne back next season.

