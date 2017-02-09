FSU Football: Deondre Francois Among Early Heisman Favorites In 2017

FSU football quarterback Deondre Francois won ACC Rookie of the Year honors. Now, he’s an early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

FSU red-shirt freshman quarterback Deondre Francois surpassed all expectations in 2016. He helped lead the ‘Noles to a 10-3 record against one of the toughest schedules in all of college football.

Two of the losses were by a combined five points, and the other loss was of no fault of his against Louisville.

Francois will look to build on the success of 3,350 yards passing with 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also ran for nearly 200 yards and five touchdowns.

That was with 61.5 percent of the defenses Francois faced being ranked in the top 22 in the nation, and 69 percent of the defenses in the top 50.

The schedule isn’t quite as daunting in 2017 and Francois is one of the early favorites to win the Heisman:

Thoughts

Francois had success pushing the ball vertically down the field, averaging 8.4 yards per pass. However, he often struggled to complete short routes that put FSU in third and long situations.

Francois was often adept in third and long situations as he was No. 1 in the nation on 3rd down and 25+. He was tied for No. 4 in the nation on 3rd and 15+, and completed 56.4 percent of his passes on third and 10+ for touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Francois needs to improve his accuracy, in particular, on short to intermediate routes on first down.

If he does that, he should be able to put up stats that will definitely have him in the conversation. Of course, FSU football takes on Alabama in the 2017 season opener, and that will tell us a lot about just how much Francois has improved this off-season.

