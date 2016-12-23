FSU football will face a familiar face who’s behind Michigan’s defense in the Orange Bowl. We discuss success Don Brown has had against Jimbo Fisher.

No question FSU football will have a tall task when they take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl on December 30 in prime time.

The Wolverines are around a touchdown favorite, largely due to their defensive prowess this season since their offense isn’t elite by any means.

Don Brown is the first year defensive coordinator at Michigan. If that name sounds familiar it’s because he spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator at Boston College.

Remember how tough those Boston College games were in 2014-2015?

We delve deeper into the numbers.

2014

The 2014 game between FSU football and Boston College was played in terrible conditions. A rain-soaked field which favored the power run philosophy of Boston College.

FSU had the following players on offense:

Jameis Winston

Karlos Williams

Dalvin Cook

Rashad Greene

Nick O’Leary

Travis Rudolph

Yet, the ‘Noles were only able to muster 20 points during the game while averaging 6.4 yards per play. The latter is pretty dang on good in the words of Bobby Bowden.

However, the majority of that offense came from Jameis Winston and Rashad Greene. Dalvin Cook ran for 76 yards on 14 carries, and Karlos Williams has 41 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.

FSU was 6-11 on third down but did have one turnover on the day. The ‘Noles won the game 20-17 on a Roberto Aguayo field goal.

2015

The 2015 FSU vs. Boston College game was one of the ugliest games you’ll ever watch. The offense wasn’t anywhere to be found by BOTH teams.

It was the third game on the season on a Friday night on the road with Everett Golson as the new quarterback for FSU.

He didn’t know Fisher’s offense in his seventh game, and definitely didn’t know the offense in his third game after transferring from Notre Dame.

FSU’s offense managed ONE touchdown the entire game while averaging 3.8 yards per play. The latter is absolutely terrible.

Dalvin Cook was held to 54 yards on 15 carries, and Golson was 15-24 for 119 yards. The other FSU touchdown came on a Jalen Ramsey scoop and score late in the third quarter.

Fisher Has Had Success Against Brown

The 2014 game saw Fisher’s offense have success against Don Brown’s defense, the success didn’t necessarily reflect on the scoreboard though.

Fisher shredded Brown’s defense in 2013, granted it was Brown’s first year at Boston College. Plus, the 2013 team is the greatest football team in college football history.

That team put up 48 points (41 offensive) and averaged 7.76 yards per play during that game.

The ‘Noles had 159 yards rushing and were 4-11 on third down conversions. Most of the damage was done through the air with Jameis Winston, and the trio of receivers Kelvin Benjamin, Rashad Greene and Kenny Shaw.

Conclusion

A few things stand out when looking at everything presented. Michigan has much better players than what Brown was accustomed to at Boston College.

Jimbo Fisher had a quarterback in Golson last season that didn’t know his offense and couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. Brown stacked the box to shut down the run game and was successful.

The 2014 game saw Fisher’s offense do well against Brown’s defense in less than ideal conditions, but the numbers on the scoreboard didn’t necessarily reflect the results.

Brown again limited the FSU running game, only allowing 3.8 yards per carry. However, the FSU passing game averaged almost 9 yards per pass.

I mentioned the 2013 game, but it was Brown’s first year and the FSU team was ridiculously stacked and won the National Championship while going undefeated.

Brown’s attention will again be geared to limiting Dalvin Cook and the FSU run game. The difference this season is the FSU offense has a better passing game to force Brown’s defense to be more honest in their assignments.

It seems as though Brown’s success has been more circumstantial due to weather or an inexperienced quarterback in Fisher’s system.

I wouldn’t say Brown has Fisher’s number, and FSU will be the best offense Michigan has faced all season.

Like most confrontations between two good teams, whichever team executes the best will come out the victor.

