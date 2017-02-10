FSU Football: Miami Fans Go Crazy Over Five-Star Commit

FSU football has landed numerous five-star commits under Jimbo Fisher. Miami has landed its first five-star commitment since 2014.

FSU football is the king of the state of Florida, and has been since 2010 when Jimbo Fisher took over for Bobby Bowden. It has beaten Miami seven years in a row, and now the Canes are desperate to become relevant again.

It may have taken the first step in that direction by landing five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard on Thursday.

I would like to think everyone around me that has made this possible and I’m to excited about making a commitment to The U🔋🌴🔥can’t wait💯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dZ0BkyMuFv — Lorenzo Lingard (@d1champ99) February 9, 2017

Lingard visited the Miami campus on Wednesday because he wanted to see what the campus was like on a regular school day.

He’s 6’0 180 pounds and hails from Orange City just outside of Orlando and Daytona Beach. If Lingard sticks with is commitment, he’ll be the first composite five-star to enroll at Miami since Chad Thomas in the 2014 recruiting class.

He’ll be the first five-star running back since Duke Johnson if he sticks with his commitment. However, it should be noted that Miami has had issues holding on to commitments over the past few years as well.

Check out how Miami fans reacted to the news:

@d1champ99 it’s early in the process bro I hope you’re 110% on board with the U. Welcome to the fam — #StopWeatherTweets (@JayElectricity) February 9, 2017

Thoughts

Listen, if Miami couldn’t get Lingard in this recruiting cycle they should throw in the towel. There was no way Lingard was coming to FSU football with the ridiculous amount of talent at running back in Tallahassee.

Florida recruiting is not operating at optimal strength, and the other competition for Lingard were teams outside the state of Florida.

It’s extremely early, but Miami surpasses FSU football for the No. 2 recruiting in the 2018 class. However, FSU has a huge edge when you look at the average composite score per player.

