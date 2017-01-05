FSU Football: Recapping Our Top 10 Predictions For 2016 Season

FSU football turned what could have been a awful season into a memorable one. We recap our top 10 predictions for the 2016 season.

The expectations for the 2016 FSU football season were through the roof, but we believe they may have been a year ahead of schedule.

Here’s what we said in our top 10 predictions for the season:

The FSU football team is extremely talented, but there are a few depth concerns. Also, you never know how a redshirt freshman with no college experience will perform against a schedule this tough.

As we said yesterday, Deondre Francois exceeded expectations in his first year as starting quarterback.

However, he as a lot of room for improvement accuracy wise and his effectiveness in the running game.

The injury bug did strike and the depth in the secondary was tested with Derwin James and Nate Andrews missing significant time.

Without further ado, let’s see how we did on our predictions.

FSU Football Will Defeat BOTH Miami and Florida For Fourth Consecutive Year

We passed this bad boy with flying colors. FSU football overcame a big deficit against Miami to win 20-19 in Miami. The game now known as “The Block At The Rock” with DeMarcus Walker blocking Miami’s extra point near the end of regulation to secure the win.

It’s was the seventh straight win for the ‘Noles over the ‘Canes.

FSU football rolled Florida 31-13. It’s the fourth straight victory over Florida and six out of the last seven. The FSU defense has held Florida without an offensive touchdown the past two years.

Miami’s quarterback Brad Kaaya is declaring for the NFL Draft. Miami running back Joseph Yearby is also declaring for the draft. Florida’s offense still looked inept in their bowl game.

This streak may not be ending anytime soon.

Dalvin Cook Will Break The All-Time FSU Rushing Record

We crushed this one although it was a gimme.

Dalvin Cook needed 1,261 yards to break Warrick Dunn’s all time rushing record at FSU. Cook crushed the record as he ran for 1,765 after a slow start in the first three games of the season.

I think it’s clear the he is the best running back in FSU football history. Want to know a fun note about Dalvin Cook?

He became a much bigger threat in the passing game his junior season. He was second on the team in receptions (33) and had 488 yards on the season. Both totals are much higher than the season beforehand.

Cook has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft and will likely be a first round selection.

Dalvin Cook Will NOT Rush For 1,800+ Yards This Season

Well, what do you know, I got this one right too. I actually wrote a piece on why I had this as a prediction up above. The slow start in the first three games did him in on this.

The numbers Dalvin Cook put up in 2015 were video game like and he was playing on one leg. I thought it would be very difficult to duplicate it with a new quarterback.

We knew teams would look to contain Cook and try to make Francois beat them with his arm and that’s what happened. Francois threw 400 passes in his redshirt freshman season with Cook getting 288 carries.

In the end, Cook just couldn’t keep up the videogame like 7.8 yards per carry from the year before.

Deondre Francois Will Pass For 3,000 Yards

We passed this one too. Deondre Francois threw for 3,350 yards in his redshirt freshman year. We knew he’d have to throw a lot with teams focusing on Dalvin Cook as we said earlier.

However, I’m not sure we expect Francois to attack the field vertically the way he did. His accuracy was terrible at times, but he made up for it with huge explosive plays down the field.

He averaged over eight yards per pass attempt on the season and was one of the top quarterbacks in the nation on third down and long.

It’s possible that Francois would leave FSU football with the most QB passing yards ever.

FSU Football Will Have A 1,000 Yard Receiver In 2016

Our first miss with our predictions. I really expected Travis Rudolph to continue to ascend similar to how Rashad Greene did in his FSU career.

Their numbers were eerily similar heading into this season, but Rudolph simply couldn’t match the production Greene put up in his junior year.

Rudolph finished just shy of 1,000 with 840 receivers yards. If he would have had two more decent games of 80 yards each, he would have brought us home.

Matthew Thomas Will Lead The Team In Tackles

We crushed this one too. Matthew Thomas led all FSU defenders with 77 tackles on the season. It’s no so surprises since linebacker Reggie Northrup led the team in tackles the last two seasons.

Thomas started the year a bit shaky, unsure of his assignments and slow to react. However, he was finally playing up to the five-star label he has received while still in high school.

Josh Sweat Will Have At Least Six Sacks

We got this one too. Dang, did I repeat myself? Haha. Josh Sweat really came on at the end of the season and finished with seven sacks on the season.

He was hurt early in the season at practice just before the Louisville game, and it took him a while to get back to where he could be an impactful player.

I think the knee injury from high school will be fully healed by next year, and expect him to wreak havoc against FSU quarterbacks.

FSU Football Offense Will Average At Least 7 Yards Per Play

Man, we missed on this one. Actually, we missed pretty badly with the FSU football offense averaging 6.45 yards per play on the season.

I think I expected a bit more out of receiver Auden Tate and tight end Ryan Izzo in regards to explosive plays. Probably thought Francois would have been a bit more accurate and more effective in the run game.

Oh well, live and we learn.

FSU Defense Will Hold Teams To At Least 4.4 Yards Per Play

We REALLY missed badly on this one. If I had gone back and read this prediction after the fourth game of the season, I would have laughed right in my own face.

At one point early in the season the FSU defense was allowing over SEVEN yards per play. That’s atrocious and statistically it was the worst FSU defense in the history of the program (at the time).

There were a lot of factors that went into why we missed this prediction. Derwin James missing almost the entire season didn’t help. Inexperience in secondary and linebacker positions, and Derrick Nnadi and Josh Sweat being banged up didn’t help either.

The 2017 FSU defense should be filthy though.

FSU Football Will Not Go Undefeated In 2016

We got this one too. Well, despite the hype going into the season this was not a difficult prediction to make unless you’re an absolute homer.

It’s incredibly difficult to go undefeated the entire season. Injuries happen, fluke plays happen and some days just aren’t meant to be your day (see the Louisville game).

I will say this might be Coach Fisher’s best coaching job in his seven years at FSU football. This team EASILY could have folded after losing to UNC at home on October 1st and gone 7-5 or 8-4.

However, they got better as the season went and finished as one of the top teams in the country that would give any top team a run for its money.

