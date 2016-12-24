FSU Football Recruiting: Fans React To Landing 5-Star Joshua Kaindoh

FSU football recruiting made a huge move Friday night with the addition of 5-star defensive end Joshua Kaindoh. Nole Nation went crazy on Twitter.

FSU football needed a defensive end and got one of the best in the nation when Joshua Kaindoh committed via his Twitter account Friday night.

Kaindoh is considered the No. 2 defensive end and the No. 21 player overall in the class of 2017.

The ‘Noles jumped from No. 12 nationally to No. 7 with Kaindoh’s commitment. FSU football leaps Clemson for No. 1 spot in the ACC, and has the fifth highest composite player average in the nation (91.11).

Only Ohio State (95.72), Georgia (93.43), Alabama (92.75) and Clemson (92.13) have higher composite player averages.

2017 FSU commits were excited to add Kaindoh to the fold as were FSU fans. Penn State and Maryland fans sulked in disappointment. Check how it unfolded on Twitter.

FSU Players and Commits

BIG TIME ‼️ https://t.co/IUswi6xNpd — Stanford Samuels III (@SSIII_) December 24, 2016

Looks like there’s going to be a National Championship coming to Tallahassee soon — (@DeMarcoArtis33) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh Welcome to #NoleNation bro let’s lock this #1 class down and get to work 🎒🔒 — Alexander Marshall (@A_marshall80) December 24, 2016

FSU Fans

@_jkaindoh congrats Doc can’t wait to watch you kill people on Saturdays #gonoles — Zac Smith (@zacsmith49) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh so pumped to have you become part of the tribe fam! You’re gonna shine, dawg — Tom A. Hawk (@Blame_Jameis) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh welcome home to Nole Nation!! We are so happy to have you!! #tribe17 — Brianne Huie (@BSHuie) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh Go Noles man!! You’re gonna look sick in that garnet and gold #Tribe17 — joshua walker (@xblskater) December 24, 2016

Competing Fans

@_jkaindoh congrats on your decision. Wish you nothing but the best. Wish it was PennSt, but FSU is a good school. Keep doing your thing. — Jonathan Coker™ (@JonBCoker) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh Wish you had called for Penn State, but best of luck at Florida State. Go Noles. — NCNittany (@NittanyNC) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh @Hayesfawcett3 this hurts to see but good luck at Florida State. #weare — Ethan Fisher (@ethanwfisher) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh good luck. Maryland will always be your home. — Maryland Recruiting (@TheMovementUMD) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh Rats! Was still holding out hope for #PSU but wish you the best! — PSU in Jersey (@PSUinJersey) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh @Hayesfawcett3 good luck. Can’t believe you made your mom sad by going far away — ILove State (@muffley10) December 24, 2016

@_jkaindoh good luck to you from the Penn State community. Would have loved to have you at PSU, but respect your choice — Michael T Imler Jr (@Ldsmanofsteel) December 24, 2016

Conclusion

As you can see, FSU football commits were LIT. Kaindoh was already doing his part to bring other big time players with him to FSU as well.

@robertbeal6 thanks bro!! Come & play with me — Joshua Kaindoh (@_jkaindoh) December 24, 2016

@RDMW6 you know what to do — Joshua Kaindoh (@_jkaindoh) December 24, 2016

Robert Beal is a four-star defensive end Georgia commit who flirted with FSU football early in the recruiting process.

Five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is the other player Kaindoh targeted within an hour of committing to the good guys.

Can you believe Penn State fans were so respectful? That’s how you’re supposed to do it when a player doesn’t choose your school. Props to them.

Now FSU football plays the waiting game to see if they’ll land five-star running back Cam Akers on December 30.

