FSU football star running back Dalvin Cook is being questioned by a writer regarding his character off the field.

FSU football running back Dalvin Cook is preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft after another prolific season in Tallahassee.

Cook is projected to be a first round draft pick based on his physical attributes. However, one writer believes teams should weary of Cook based on some off the field incidents Cook was involved in back in 2014.

Check out Matt Miller tweeting about Cook below:

.@SABmetrics Dalvin Cook has: BB gun incident, battery arrest (not guilty), cited for mistreatment of animals. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 9, 2017

@jords_mac He was arrested and later found not guilty — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 9, 2017

@nfldraftscout he was acquitted not really a big deal — Jordan MacGeever (@jords_mac) February 9, 2017

.@jords_mac It’s a big deal to me when a player has multiple arrests in their background, even if acquitted. Still a pattern. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 9, 2017

I think Miller is reaching quite a bit here. I’m sure the NFL teams interested in Cook will do their due diligence, but let’s take a look at the incidents Miller is talking about.

BB Gun Incident

Dalvin Cook was involved in an alleged incident involving BB-guns in 2014.

He was one of several players involved in an alleged bb-gun shooting that caused property damage that exceeded $200 and was less than $1,000. Cook was charged with criminal mischief and given pre-trial intervention in December, which he completed last month, according to Fox Sports.

Thoughts

How many teenagers did you know growing up did something dumb like this but just wasn’t caught? Not to mention he completed the intervention given.

Animal Cruelty

In 2015 Dalvin Cook was cited for animal cruelty.

Animal control officer Sheree Mifflin “observed three puppies (one aged eight months and two that were just two months old) … tethered directly around the neck by a heavy chain. The dogs were unable to move and the smaller puppies were choking. I had to remove them for their safety.”

Thoughts

I’m not going to question the officer’s description, but it would have been great to have some pictures for support.

Where I grew up it was not uncommon for young teenagers to have a litter of puppies in this manner. I honestly think Cook did not view this as animal cruelty, but was the norm in the environment where he grew up.

It doesn’t excuse the situation at all, but it does add context.

Assault

In 2014 Cook was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. Here’s a synopsis of what happened from ESPN:

The woman, who lives in Tallahassee, told ESPN.com that she was approached by a man who was not Cook outside the bar Clyde’s and Costello’s shortly after it closed on June 23. The woman said the man asked for her phone number, which she refused to give him. “I told him I had a boyfriend and wasn’t interested,” said the woman, who spoke to ESPN.com on the condition she not be identified. The woman said the man returned to the parking lot with Cook and an argument became heated, and then Cook punched her in the face several times. Her friend ran to a nearby TPD car, which wasn’t occupied, so the woman called 911.

Thoughts

That story doesn’t add up. Cook was acquitted after the jury took 25 minutes to reach their verdict. It was determined Cook was trying to de-escalate the situation and didn’t punch anyone.

Final Thoughts

I don’t have a problem with teams doing their due diligence on players because there are millions of dollars on the line when it comes to first round draft picks.

However, I do have a problem with Matt Miller not providing context to Cook. If he’s going to question his character, maybe he should also mention the countless hours Cook has spent doing things like visiting Children’s Hospitals:

Thankful for the dudes who give back. Instead of walking radio row, @dalvindjc walked the halls of Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL. pic.twitter.com/Y6gSNcT7Kx — Rand Getlin (@Rand_Getlin) February 4, 2017

Some folk may say that’s just Cook trying to get positive publicity prior to the upcoming draft. However, he was doing these type things all the way back in 2015.

What about speaking to these group of kids?

Not to mention Cook has not had any off the field issues the last couple of years. So, if someone is going to tell a story, makes sure they’re telling the entire story.

More from Chop Chat

This article originally appeared on