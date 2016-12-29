FSU vs. Michigan: Q&A With Michigan Experts GBM Wolverine

FSU vs. Michigan will take place Friday, December 30, in prime time at the Orange Bowl. We chat with Michigan experts on the eve of the huge game.

We’ve finally gotten to the “big” bowls and what may be one of the best bowl matchups this season when FSU vs. Michigan takes place.

The FanSided Network has a number of college sites at our disposal, so we wanted to chat with some Michigan experts to get some added insight since Michigan is a team we rarely cross paths with.

We talk impact players, keys to victory and of course get a prediction from the GBM Wolverine expert Chris Peterson. Questions are bold and answers are in italics.

Don Brown has a decent track record against Jimbo Fisher while he was at Boston College. I’m sure he’ll look to limit the FSU run game and make Francois try to win with his arm. Talk to us about the Michigan back seven and who to be on the lookout for.

Obviously, when people want to talk about the Michigan front seven, Jabrill Peppers is at the top of the list. But there is a lot more to it than that. The Wolverines have a very deep defensive front. Ryan Glasgow plugs things up well at the nose and on the ends, Chris Wormley, Taco Charlton and freshman Rashan Gary are all good against the run and the pass. Maurice Hurst is another big talent inside and Bryan Mone is another run stuffer. The linebackers outside of Peppers are solid, but the ability of the front four to stuff the run and generate pressure will be a key factor in this game.

The FSU defense was lost early in the season, but found their footing in the second half. How do you expect the Michigan offense to attack FSU and where do you think they can they find success?

It will be interesting to see what Florida State defense shows up. From what I have learned and know, there is a lot of talent up front and some skilled players in the back-end. But, I have a hunch that Michigan, like it did against Ohio State, will come out throwing. Certainly, the run game will be mixed in, but I think Michigan’s receivers and tight end Jake Butt will play a prominent role.

FSU special teams have been mediocre to terrible this season. Talk to us about Michigan’s field goal kicking, punting and punt return game.

Michigan has been good on special teams. Kenny Allen is their punter and kicker and he does both well. He has missed a few short field goals this season, but overall, he’s reliable. He also averages 42.6 a punt so he has a good leg. The biggest factor on special teams is Jabrill Peppers. He returned one punt for a touchdown this season and came close many other times. He also set the team up in scoring range with big returns time and time again. Peppers didn’t make as many big plays down the stretch, we will see if he does Friday.

What would be your three keys to victory for Michigan in this game?

The first key is not letting Dalvin Cook dominate the game. He’s too good to stop completely, even for this defense. But the Wolverines can’t allow to go off for like 200 yards. To me, that is the best way for FSU to win this game. Second, Wilton Speight, Michigan’s quarteback, has to play big. I don’t see Michigan running it really well, so they need to get their passing game going and feed it to Jake Butt. He’s an NFL tight end that has been under utilized. I think he needs a big day. Third and it a may be a cop out, but turnovers. Bowl games are sometimes sloppy. I mean neither team has played in a month, so whichever can knock off the rust and take care of the ball, has a huge advantage. Michigan had three costly turnovers in its loss to Ohio State, that can’t happen again.

Michigan is around a touchdown favorite. What’s your final prediction for the game?

I certainly could be wrong, but my gut tells me Michigan wins. I think it’s going to be close and I actually think it’s going to be a highly competitive game. A win in this game makes 2016 look way better for both teams and with a bunch of Noles fan there, I expect Florida State to be ready to go. Yet, I think Michigan is just a little bit better so I think the Wolverines prevail in a close one.

We’d like to thank Chris for taking the time to answer our questions. Be sure to visit GBM Wolverine for our answers to their questions and them a follow on Twitter.

