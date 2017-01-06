Ft. Lauderdale shooting suspect had minor criminal history, honorable discharge from National Guard

Suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman Estaban Santiago, 26 has had a series of recent run-ins with the law.

Almost exactly a year ago, he was charged with fourth-degree assault and damage of property in Anchorage, Alaska where he lived from 2014 to 2016. One of the charges was dismissed by the local prosecutor two months later, according to records found by Foxnews.com.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately clear but authorities in Anchorage told the Daily Beast it was related to domestic violence. The case was resolved after Santiago agreed to enter an agreement of deferred prosecution. The charges were dismissed by the state prosecutor in exchange for completion of requirements.

Other records show that Santiago was evicted from his apartment in February 2015 for non-payment of $435 in rent. Santiago also has a record for minor traffic infractions, including driving with a broken taillight and another incident in which he was found driving without insurance.

Expand / Contract Law enforcement walk outside a terminal after a shooter opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson – RTX2XTJ5

Santiago was born in New Jersey and his family was originally from Puerto Rico. He had previously served as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. According to reports, he was honorably discharged four months ago from his last post at Fort Greely, Arkansas. He also has a concealed carry permit and had checked in his weapon prior to boarding.

It was early Friday afternoon when the mayhem first broke out at Fort Lauderdale airport. Five people were shot dead after Santiago allegedly opened fire at a baggage claim area in Terminal Two. Witness and investigators said the suspect shot some of his victims in the head without saying a word.

In the ensuing panic, the TSA received two separate, unconfirmed reports of a separate active shooter, a law enforcement official close to the investigation told Fox News. However, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Friday afternoon there was no indication any additional shots were fired.

Broward County Commissioner Chip La Marca posted on Facebook that Santiago was a “passenger on a Canadian flight with a checked gun. He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it. Came out shooting people in baggage claim. There were 13 total shot, 5 dead, 8 transported to hospital.”

Witnesses at the shooting scene told Fox News that the shooter was a slender man with dark hair, likely in his 30s and wearing a Star Wars t-shirt. It is believed that he boarded a plane in Anchorage last night and flew overnight to Fort Lauderdale.

[embedded content]

Santiago was taken into custody without incident and was unhurt. Law enforcement never fired any shots, Israel said. “This scene is considered fluid and active.” The sheriff said it was not clear why he chose to open fire.

“It was very surreal,” John Schlicher, a witness, told Fox News. “He did not say a word.

“He was shooting people that were down on the ground, too.”