Fugitive Wanted In NJ, DE Arrested

A fugitive that had 15 warrants issued against him, including 11 in Delaware, has been arrested in Magnolia. 25-year-old Avery Maxwell was charged in November with home invasion and robbery in a break in that happened on August 31 in Dover. He was also charged last week with robbery and four counts of endangering a child in a separate case from September. Finally, Maxwell was wanted in New Jersey for an October robbery. Since he was wanted in both states, Maxwell was being tracked by US marshals.

