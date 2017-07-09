Are the Cubs really willing to trade anyone? What are the Orioles doing at the deadline? Can the Diamondbacks make a major splash move? What happens if Jorge Mas buys the Marlins? Ken Rosenthal has the answers

More MLB Videos Josh Bell dominates Jake Arrieta on anniversary of MLB debut Aaron Judge talks to Alex Rodriguez about his first All-Star Game, how life has changed as a Yankees sensation Full Count: Cubs considering anything and everything, more on Jorge Mas’ bid for Marlins WATCH: Adrian Beltre with a Baby Blue Home Run Verlander to the Cubbies, time to trade Andrew McCutchen? WATCH: Elvis Andrus returns to lineup after birth of first son More MLB Videos »

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!