Full day Pre-K now at a Wicomico County public school

One Wicomico County public school is extending its pre-kindergarten day next year. Prince Street Elementary is now offering full day pre-k for the 2017-2018 school year, and today and tomorrow will be holding special registration events from 8am – 2 pm with extra staff on hand to help people register their children. Principal Jason Miller says the School is able to offer the extended day services thanks to a Prekindergarten Expansion Grant, and creates a greater opportunity for pre-k students to succeed in full day kindergarten.

Prince Street is open weekdays and is ready now to register children for full-day Prekindergarten. Families may visit the school office to register from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. each day. Please call 410-677-5813 for information.