Full TV schedule for NASCAR race weekend at Sonoma, Iowa

It’s an action-packed NASCAR weekend as the Monster Energy, XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series heads to Sonoma Raceway and Iowa Speedway.
Check out when and where you need to be for all the NASCAR action this weekend on FS1.
NCWTS opening practice
Friday’s practice for the Truck Series at Iowa begins at 10 a.m. ET on FS1.
NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition
The weekend edition of “NASCAR Race Hub” with John Roberts and the gang begins on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1.
NCWTS final practice
Friday’s Happy Hour session for the Truck Series rolls off at noon ET on FS1.
NXS opening practice
Following another edition of “NASCAR Race Hub,” Friday’s first practice session for the XFINITY Series at Iowa begins at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.
MENCS opening practice
Friday’s first practice session for the Monster Energy Series in wine country kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.
NXS final practice
The XFINITY Series holds it’s final practice session on Friday at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.
MENCS final practice
Monster Energy Series drivers and teams will have one more chance to get their cars right during Friday’s Happy Hour session at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
NCWTS M&M’s 200
Friday night’s M&M’s 200 for the Camping World Truck Series begins at 8 p.m. ET with the Setup show on FS1.
MENCS qualifying
Monster Energy Series qualifying for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 kicks off Saturday’s action at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
NXS qualifying
Saturday’s XFINITY Series qualifying session begins at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.
NXS American Ethanol 250
Once the field is set, Saturday night’s XFINITY Series race at Iowa begins with “NASCAR RaceDay” at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.
MENCS Toyota/Save Mart 350
“NASCAR RaceDay” will kick off Sunday’s action at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Monster Energy Series racing at Sonoma.
