Full TV schedule for NASCAR race weekend at Sonoma, Iowa

By news@wgmd.com -
13

It’s an action-packed NASCAR weekend as the Monster Energy, XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series heads to Sonoma Raceway and Iowa Speedway.

Check out when and where you need to be for all the NASCAR action this weekend on FS1.

Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA

NCWTS opening practice

NCWTS opening practice

NCWTS opening practice

Friday’s practice for the Truck Series at Iowa begins at 10 a.m. ET on FS1.

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition

The weekend edition of “NASCAR Race Hub” with John Roberts and the gang begins on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

NCWTS final practice

NCWTS final practice

NCWTS final practice

Friday’s Happy Hour session for the Truck Series rolls off at noon ET on FS1.

NXS opening practice

NXS opening practice

NXS opening practice

Following another edition of “NASCAR Race Hub,” Friday’s first practice session for the XFINITY Series at Iowa begins at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

MENCS opening practice

MENCS opening practice

MENCS opening practice

Friday’s first practice session for the Monster Energy Series in wine country kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

NXS final practice

NXS final practice

NXS final practice

The XFINITY Series holds it’s final practice session on Friday at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.

MENCS final practice

MENCS final practice

MENCS final practice

Monster Energy Series drivers and teams will have one more chance to get their cars right during Friday’s Happy Hour session at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Getty Images Patrick Smith

NCWTS M&M's 200

NCWTS M&M's 200

NCWTS M&M’s 200

Friday night’s M&M’s 200 for the Camping World Truck Series begins at 8 p.m. ET with the Setup show on FS1.

MENCS qualifying

MENCS qualifying

MENCS qualifying

Monster Energy Series qualifying for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 kicks off Saturday’s action at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Getty Images Robert Laberge

NXS qualifying

NXS qualifying

NXS qualifying

Saturday’s XFINITY Series qualifying session begins at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Brian Lawdermilk

NXS American Ethanol 250

NXS American Ethanol 250

NXS American Ethanol 250

Once the field is set, Saturday night’s XFINITY Series race at Iowa begins with “NASCAR RaceDay” at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

NASCAR NASCAR via Getty Images

MENCS Toyota/Save Mart 350

MENCS Toyota/Save Mart 350

MENCS Toyota/Save Mart 350

“NASCAR RaceDay” will kick off Sunday’s action at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Monster Energy Series racing at Sonoma.

Nigel Kinrade/LAT Photo USA

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR