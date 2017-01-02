Kyle Juszczyk traded jerseys with Joe Flacco and Eric Weddle as he said his goodbyes and made his way around the locker room Monday afternoon.

The Ravens fullback is heading into unrestricted free agency this offseason, and he knows Monday could have been his last time in Baltimore’s locker room.

“My rookie contract is up, so I don’t know exactly what’s in store with me in the future, but I’m excited,” Juszczyk said. “I know things will work out – whether it’s here or somewhere else – I know something will work out for me.”

Juszczyk is hitting free agency at the right time, as he was recently selected to his first Pro Bowl. He’s coming off a season where he showed how effective he can be as a blocker and a pass catcher, catching 37 passes for 266 yards. He also had five carries for 22 yards and touchdown, and was the league’s top-graded fullback by Pro Football Focus.

He also garnered national attention when he scored the go-ahead touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, bulldozing a defender and diving into the end zone. The play nearly put the Ravens into first place of the AFC North.

Juszczyk could certainly draw some attention on the open market, but he also likes the idea of remaining in Baltimore where he found a niche in the offense.

“I’m encouraged that I think there’s a possibility it could be here, and that would be great,” he said. “I’ve been here for four years and have built a lot of relationships and this team knows me best. If things work out that way, it would be great.”

While Juszczyk is one of the league’s best fullbacks, he still plays a position that has been phased out for many teams across the league. Fullbacks don’t get paid big money like other positions, which could make keeping Juszczyk affordable for the Ravens.

The current highest paid fullback in the game is Oakland’s Jamize Olawale, who reportedly signed a three-year deal last season worth $6 million. By comparison, Olawale carried 17 times for 47 yards and also had 12 catches for 227 yards and three total touchdowns this season.

Juszczyk could be in line for a similar type of contract.

“The fear of the unknown of going somewhere else is always something you have to deal with, but like I said earlier, I’m just excited about the possibilities,” Juszczyk said.