‘Fuller House’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix

The family reunion will continue: Netflix has renewed the revival “Fuller House” for a third season.

The announcement was made on the show’s social media accounts, including Twitter.

“Holiday wishes, answered. Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017,” read the post on the show’s official Twitter account. Similar messages appeared on Facebook and Instagram.

Holiday wishes, answered. Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. pic.twitter.com/pJkRASTpBj — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 25, 2016

According to data from Symphony Advanced Media, season one of “Fuller House” was Netflix’s highest rated original series, pulling in an average audience of 7.33 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic in the first three days in which it was available. But viewership fell off in the second season: For example, the season-two premiere drew a 3.32 rating, down 67% from the season-one premiere’s 10.16 rating.

“Fuller House” is a continuation of the ’90s ABC series “Full House,” with veterinarian D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) recently widowed and living in San Francisco. D.J.’s younger sister/aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and D.J.’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), along with Kimmy’s feisty teenage daughter Ramona, all move in to help take care of D.J.’s three boys — the rebellious 12-year-old Jackson, neurotic 7-year-old Max and her newborn baby, Tommy Jr.

Bob Boyett and Jeff Franklin serve as executive producers. “Fuller House” is produced by Miller-Boyett Productions and Jeff Franklin Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television for Netflix.