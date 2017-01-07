Fultz leads Washington past Oregon State 87-61

SEATTLE (AP) Freshman standout Markelle Fultz had 20 points and Matisse Thybulle added 17 as Washington rolled past Oregon State 87-61 on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of teams in search of their first Pac-12 conference victory.

Washington (8-7, 1-2) led 43-28 at the half, then opened the second half with a 13-2 run. The Huskies pushed the lead to 56-30 with 15:01 left on a dunk by Fultz, who had nine points during the spurt, as the Beavers missed six of their first seven shots after the break.

Fultz entered as the second-leading freshman scorer in the nation at 22.3 points per game, trailing only Kentucky’s Malik Monk (22.6).

Oregon State (4-13, 0-4) was without leading scorer Tres Tinkle, who was injured Nov. 25, and has lost 9 of its last 10.

Drew Eubanks and JaQuori McLaughlin each had 19 points for the Beavers.

The Huskies gained control with a 12-0 run early in the first half. A jumper by Stephen Thompson Jr. put Oregon State up 8-7 with 17:09 remaining. But, the Beavers missed their next six shots and committed three turnovers as the Huskies opened a 19-8 lead.

Gligorije Rakocevic hit a pair of free throws to bring Oregon State within 21-14, but Washington answered with a 9-3 run, pushing the lead to 30-17 on David Crisp’s lay in with 6:22 left in the half.

The Huskies maintained a double-digit advantage for the rest of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies are at a critical juncture in their season: they have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2011; they have not finished above .500 in the Pac-12 since 2011-12 (14-4).

Oregon State: Sophomore forward Tres Tinkle (20.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg) is expected to have his broken right wrist examined again next week. He was injured Nov. 25 against Fresno State.

UP NEXT

Washington is on the road for a pair of Pac-12 games next week; at California on Thursday, Jan. 12 and at Stanford on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Oregon State is at No. 15 Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 14.