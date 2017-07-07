Funeral arrangements made for ambushed NYC police officer

Funeral arrangements have been made for a New York City police officer who was ambushed inside her mobile command post.

A viewing for Officer Miosotis Familia will be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at World Changers Church in the Bronx. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the same place.

The 48-year-old Familia was ambushed Wednesday while sitting in an RV-like mobile command center. Alexander Bonds walked up and blasted a single round from a .38-caliber revolver through the passenger-side window. He was later killed by police.

She was a police officer for 12 years and a mother of three children. Her friends and colleagues described her as a kind, caring person and a top-notch police officer.