Funeral set for Tennessee woman shot at church

A funeral is set for a woman who was shot at a Tennessee church.

According to West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory, services for 38-year-old Melanie Smith Crow of Smyna, Tennessee, will be held Thursday at the funeral home in Nashville. Her visitation is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said she was killed Sunday in the parking lot at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Six others were wounded inside the church.

Police have charged 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson of Murfreesboro in her death and he’s expected to face several more charges.