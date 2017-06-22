The depth of community sorrow at the death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl attacked as she walked to her mosque has been made clear after thousands attended her funeral and a subsequent community vigil.

Many who turned out in support of Nabra Hassanen and her family Wednesday said they’re fearful for their children’s safety after the attack.

Hassanen died Sunday after police said she was bludgeoned with a baseball bat by a motorist who drove up on about 15 Muslim teenagers as they walked back to their mosque in northern Virginia for pre-dawn Ramadan services.

Police said the killing was an act of road rage, not a hate crime. Also Wednesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said investigators are working to determine whether Hassanen may also have been sexually assaulted.