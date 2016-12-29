Funny Pages: You Guys Are Special

I would like to start by saying how proud I am of my fellow fans.

This last game was emotionally and (depending on how enthusiastically you watch football) physically draining. We had an all-or-nothing matchup against our biggest rival, and unlike the playoffs in 2014, we ended up on the wrong side of it. Our guys played their butts off, but it fell just a hair short. That would take a heavy toll on most fanbases, but I haven’t seen that from the #RavensFlock.

I’ve seen graciousness in defeat, logical and calm analysis of what happened, and even a few fans congratulating their frienemies in Pittsburgh (just a few). It’s moments like these that make me thrilled to be a part of this community.

Only one team goes home with a Lombardi at the end of the year, and I’m glad to see that our fans can have such an intelligent perspective when our season doesn’t end with a parade. It’s ok to pour all your emotions into winning a championship, as long as you can be satisfied with the years when we don’t do it.

We’ve got one game left, so let’s all sit back, relax, and enjoy a few GIFs while we’re still here!

(20th Century FOX / Rocky Balboa)

(adult swim / Rick and Morty)

(Columbia Pictures / The Amazing Spider-Man 2)

Finally, here are three thoughts to keep you warm in the offseason (as told by cinema-graph):

(Inkaterra La Casona / Burg and Beck’s Ann Street Studio)

(extremeinstability.com)

(ORBO)

GO RAVENS and GO FANS!!

– Ben