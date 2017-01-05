32.4 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Furor erupts over video of student slammed to floor

Furor erupts over video of student slammed to floor

By FOX News -
27

In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, image made from video and released by Pam C. Akpuda, officer Ruben De Los Santos of the Rolesville Police Department slams a teenage girl to the floor in Rolesville, N.C. The student who was slammed to the ground by a police officer was trying to break up a fight involving her sister, said the 15-year-old who posted video of the incident. (Pam C. Akpuda via AP)  (The Associated Press)

ROLESVILLE, N.C. –  As two girls fought in the cafeteria area of a North Carolina high school, another student raised her cellphone to make a video. She sparked a furor when she captured a police officer picking up and slamming down a student to the floor.

The 15-year-old who shared her video on social media says the Rolesville High School student who was slammed down was trying to break up the fight.

Ahunna Akpuda recorded a brief video Tuesday. The officer lifts and drops a girl on her left side, then pulls her to her feet and leads her away. Akpuda said two girls had been fighting, including the sister of the girl who was slammed to the floor.

Town officials say the officer, Ruben De Los Santos, was placed on paid administrative.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB