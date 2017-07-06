Futures Game star Rosario on cusp of Majors

The 2017 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game takes place Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at Marlins Park in Miami, and it can be viewed live on MLB Network and MLB.com.

“He’s working every day to try to get better, and that’s all I sense from him,” said Mets director of Minor League operations Ian Levin. “He’s out there doing what he needs to do to try to improve. There are things he still needs to polish up like any player, and he’s going to do everything in his power to try to do that.”

For months now, fans have clamored for Rosario, who broke out with a .324 average, five home runs, 13 triples and 19 stolen bases over two levels last season, topping out at Double-A Binghamton. Rosario has not slowed at Triple-A Las Vegas this season, hitting .320 with seven home runs, seven triples and 14 steals in 82 games. With a brief June slump in the books, Rosario is back to hitting .361 over his past eight contests.

Scouts also consider Rosario a potentially elite defensive shortstop, capable of holding down the position for much of the next decade. But with Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes both still plying at the big league level, the Mets have been unwilling to promote Rosario — something likely to change at some point in the next two months.

“He’s a dynamic player and has the ability to be an impact guy both offensively and defensively,” Levin said. “For him, it’s just a question of continued reps at the Triple-A level before he’s ready for the next challenge. … It’s just a matter of getting out there and continuing to play, because nothing can replace experience.”

Joining Rosario in Miami this weekend will be 23-year-old catcher Tomas Nido, another 2016 success story who hit .320 with an .816 OPS at Class A Advanced St. Lucie. But unlike Rosario, Nido has struggled to replicate his successes at higher levels, batting just .246 with a .663 OPS in 59 games at Binghamton.

“He made a lot of good adjustments last year, and I think he’s still adjusting,” Levin said. “Double-A is a more difficult level. It’s a big jump going from [Class] A ball to Double-A, and he has definitely shown signs that he can be a very good Major League player. He’s still going through his development process.”