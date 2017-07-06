G-20 protests erupt in Germany
As world leaders arrive in Germany, protests begin
http://www.foxnews.com/”>Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
A police officer sprays protesters at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
a-police-officer-sprays-protesters-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany,-thursday,-july-6,-2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
(REUTERS/Matthias Schrader-POOL)
german-chancellor-angela-merkel-meets-u.s.-president-donald-trump-on-the-eve-of-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany
German riot police stand in front of protesters during demonstrations at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6
(REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)
german-riot-police-stand-in-front-of-protesters-during-demonstrations-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany,-july-6
A German riot policemen catches a protester during the demonstrations at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
a-german-riot-policemen-catches-a-protester-during-the-demonstrations-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany
Police use water canons during a protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
police-use-water-canons-during-a-protest-against-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany
Protesters hold a placard during a demonstration at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
(REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke )
protesters-hold-a-placard-during-a-demonstration-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany
German riot police stand in front of protesters during demonstrations at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
(REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)
german-riot-police-stand-in-front-of-protesters-during-demonstrations-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany
German riot police confront protesters during the demonstrations at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
(REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)
german-riot-police-confront-protesters-during-the-demonstrations-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany
An injured protester gets help during the demonstration at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
(REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)
an-injured-protester-gets-help-during-the-demonstration-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during demonstrations at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany
(REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski)
german-riot-police-use-water-cannons-against-protesters-during-demonstrations-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany
German riot police stand in front of protesters during the demonstrations at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 6
(REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)
german-riot-police-stand-in-front-of-protesters-during-the-demonstrations-at-the-g20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany,-july-6
German riot police use water cannons on protesters during demonstrations at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, July 6
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
german-riot-police-use-water-cannons-on-protesters-during-demonstrations-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-july-6