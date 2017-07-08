G-20 summit: US rejects Paris climate accord as 19 members reaffirm

World leaders struggled Saturday to find common ground in the fight against climate change in the wake of President Trump’s decision to leave the Paris agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said 19 members of the Group of 20 have reaffirmed the climate accord as “irreversible,” however the United States remains the odd one out.

She said the group agreed to draft a statement that takes note of the United States’ withdrawal from the deal, which limits emissions of greenhouse gases that scientists say are behind global warming.

Merkel called the United States’ position “regrettable.” She said the statement also makes clear other summit leaders don’t share the Trump administration’s position on climate.

Trump last month did not reaffirm the Paris agreement to which former-President Barack Obama agreed in 2016.

World leaders including Trump did reach a common statement this weekend about the other contentious issue at the summit, trade.

Climate and trade were two of the most contentious issues, in part due to the assertive stance taken on both by Trump.

The president has said trade must be fair as well as open and must benefit American companies and workers.

He has focused on trade relationships where other countries run large surpluses with the U.S., meaning they sell more to U.S. consumers than they buy from American companies.

The G-20 typically denounces protectionism, or the use of unfair means to keep out foreign competitors and protect domestic workers and companies.

That stance has been kept, but it has been expanded to include references to the use of “legitimate trade defense instruments” when a country is faced with subsidized or otherwise unfair competition from a trade partner.

Defensive measures are sometimes allowed under the current global trade rules supervised by the World Trade Organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.