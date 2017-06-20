“Wonder Woman” may have slayed the box office, but Cosmopolitan.com wrote actress Gal Gadot reportedly earned a mere $300,000 for the iconic superhero role.

By contrast, according to some reports, Henry Cavill, who starred as Superman in the 2013 movie “Man of Steel,” earned a whopping $14 million for the gig. According to Vanity Fair, Cavill’s exact salary could not immediately be verified but the magazine claimed his reported salary included bonuses for the movie’s box office success.

Regarless of what Cavill was paid, Gadot’s salary raised some eyebrows given how well the film has performed.

“Wonder Woman” pulled in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters during its opening weekend alone, out beating Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” which only earned $32.2 million in ticket sales.

Gadot’s payday isn’t over though, according to Variety.

The publication previously reported Gadot signed a contract in 2014 that gave her $300,000 for each DC film she does, and she’s likely to make a lot more from bonuses.