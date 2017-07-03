Galaxy seek to end home woes vs. RSL (Jul 04, 2017)

Building a home-field advantage has not been easy for the Los Angeles Galaxy this season.

The Galaxy are seeking to claim a full three points at home for just the second time in 2017 when they host Real Salt Lake on Tuesday night at Carson, Calif. Los Angeles (6-7-4) has won once and totaled just six points in eight home matches this season — the worst of any MLS team on its own turf.

A two-game losing streak puts added pressure on the Galaxy. Los Angeles dropped its most recent match 2-1 to San Jose on Saturday while dealing with 12 absences against the Earthquakes due to a combination of injuries, suspensions and international call-ups.

The Galaxy took a 1-0 lead early on a goal from Jelle Van Damme. San Jose equalized on a goal from Chris Wondolowski in the 75th minute and finally prevailed on a winner from Shea Salinas in stoppage time.

“We could’ve played better,” Van Damme said. “There was a lot of space behind them. When we had the ball, we didn’t play it out well. We had three, four moments in the first half, if we should have played it out better, we should be more dangerous, more efficient because when we had the ball on the counter-break there was a lot of space behind their defense.”

Like the Galaxy, RSL carries a two-game losing streak into the match. Salt Lake (5-12-2) saw a three game home winning streak come to an end at the hands of Orlando City SC on Saturday.

The Lions won 1-0 behind a goal from former RSL midfielder Will Johnson. Johnson cleaned up Jose Aja’s rebound off the crossbar following a free kick.

Finishing shots has been a season-long struggle for Salt Lake and that problem reared its head once again against Orlando. RSL totaled 11 shots in the match, but only put two balls on frame.

“We were just missing that final pass or the finish,” RSL midfielder Kyle Beckerman said. “You just need to keep at it. You have to keep trying to get the ball in good spots. It’s about us just getting better with it and making them pay when you do get a chance.”

Los Angeles beat Salt Lake 2-1 in Utah on March 18 in the first meeting between the clubs this season. RSL last beat the Galaxy on the road on March 8, 2014, prevailing 1-0 behind a goal from Joao Plata.