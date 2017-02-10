GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Alex Galchenyuk scored 2:13 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes that snapped their four-game losing streak Thursday night.

Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists, one on the winning play. Montreal was shut out in its two previous games.

Christian Dvorak scored twice for Arizona, his second tying it at 4 with 4:52 to play in regulation when he hit a wobbling puck into goalie Carey Price, who kicked it into the net.

Andrei Markov had a goal and assist for Montreal. Max Domi had a goal and assist for Arizona.

The Coyotes took a 3-2 lead with a three-goal blitz over a 2:21 span late in the second period.